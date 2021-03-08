Critics Choice Awards 2021: Alan Kim’s tearful acceptance speech wins the internet

Alan Kim is the star of the moment!



The 8-year-old has earned raves for his performance in 'Minari' and took home the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Young Actor. But what attracted everyone's attention was his emotional acceptance speech with happy tears.



The star appeared at the virtual ceremony from his home, all decked up in an Arman suit with a bow tie.



During the video chat, after the winner was announced, Kim who played the role of David in Minari, started to give his acceptance speech and just after speaking for few minutes he couldn't hold back and broke down into tears.

"First of all, I'd like to thank the critics who voted and my family…oh my goodness, I'm crying," the 8-year-old said, fighting back tears and a few minutes later he started crying.

One of the enduring moment from the night became everyone's favourite in seconds, while some called him the cutest kid ever, others said he is precious.



Check the netizens reaction below:

Written and directed by Lee Isaac Chung- 'Minari' is one of the frontrunners this award season. The movie won the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film and is also top contenders for Best Picture at the Oscars this year.