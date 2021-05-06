Courteney Cox calls ‘Friends’ reunion filming ‘so unbelievable’ and ‘so emotional’

Finally one of the 'Friends' star is talking about the special reunion.



Weeks after wrapping the most awaited episode, Courteney Cox is sharing some insight into the Friends reunion. Cox spilled some beans during her appearance on Thursday's 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'



The 56-year-old actress described the reunion as ‘so unbelievable’ and ‘so emotional’ while speaking with the host virtually from London.

“It was unbelievable, so emotional,” the actress gushes to DeGeneres. ''It's an unscripted reunion, but we got to be on Stage 24 for the first time, all of us in, like, I forgot how many years. 15 years? 17 years?" she shares.



Ellen asks about whether there were things brought up that she’d forgotten about the show, replying to which Cox jokes, “I have the worst memory, everything came up that I forgot about.”



She continues, “It was great. It was really fun. We had a lot of special surprises – and it was fantastic. It really was.”

Cox's Friends co-star David Schwimmer previously opened up the unscripted reunion special and how it was being handled amid the pandemic. "Finally we figured out a way to film it safely and there's gonna be a portion of it that we filmed outside because of safety protocols," he said during an appearance on SiriusXM's Radio Andy back in March.



In April, after, Matthew Perry post revealed that the stars are back on the set, the makers confirmed that the most awaited special reunion has finished filming.

The six cast members - Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc, and David Schwimmeralong with the show's creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane will sit down for an unscripted chat with Ellen DeGeneres.



The special episode was announced in early 2020 and was scheduled to air in May 2020 but the pandemic delayed the filming and the premiere date of the special episode.



It will stream exclusively on HBO Max and currently, no air date announced.