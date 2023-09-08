Country star Zach Bryan gets arrested on charges of “obstruction of investigation”

Country star Zack Bryan was arrested on charges of “obstruction of investigation” in Oklahoma on September 7 according to multiple news reports. He was released on bond later in the day.

Owing up to his mistake, Zack admitted he was “out of line” with the police and wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said. I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated at the moment, it was unlike me and I apologise."

He further added, "They brought me to jail, and there is a mugshot of me floating around. Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Zack Bryan has had quite an eventful week as his recently released sophomore album and duet with Kacey Musgraves, I Remember Everything, has topped the Billboard charts.

