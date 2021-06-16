Comedic icon Stephen Chow inks an online film deal with China’s Tencent Video

Hong Kong’s comedy king Stephen Chow has signed an online film deal with China’s Tencent Video. This comes following his commitment to produce an animated Monkey King feature for Netflix.

Chow’s announcement was made during the annual Tencent Video conference, on the eve of the Shanghai International Film Festival.

It’s being touted as his bid to revive his filmy career after some dull box office ventures.

Stephen Chow is a prominent name in the Asian market and is considered by most as comedic icon who dominated the Hong Kong box office as well as pop culture landscape in the 1990s and early 2000s.