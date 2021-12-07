Colin Farrell to reprise Penguin role in ‘The Batman’ spinoff series

Actor Colin Farrell has signed to star in and executive produce a series spinoff of ‘The Batman’. He would play The Penguin in the series.

Prior to this, Colin Farrell had played the villainous character in ‘The Batman’ starring Robert Pattinson which is due to be released on March 4, 2022.

In the series, the makers will delve into the character’s rise to power in the Gotham criminal underworld.

The series is written by Lauren LeFranc. The show will be executive produced by The Batman director Matt Reeves and film’s producer Dylan Clark.

Warner Bros. Television will produce the series.

Meanwhile, Colin Farrell is best known for many film roles, winning praise for starring in features such as ‘The Lobster’, ‘In Bruges’, and ‘Seven Psychopaths.’ In TV, he has recently starred in BBC and AMC Plus drama ‘The North Water’.

There are several other live-action DC shows in the works at HBO Max, including the ‘Suicide Squad’ spinoff ‘Peacemaker’ starring John Cena, a ‘Green Lantern’ series from Greg Berlanti, and a ‘Justice League Dark’ series from J.J. Abrams among several others.