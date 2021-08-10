Clancy Brown joins ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ ensemble cast

The cast of John Wick: Chapter 4 has now roped in Clancy Brown.

Clancy will star opposite the lead hero Keanu Reeves along with Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick and Ian McShane in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’.

Director Chad Stahelski on the addition said, “I have been a fan of Clancy Brown’s since I can remember. To have him be a part of this project is an honor. He will make a perfect addition to the World of John Wick!”

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ is written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch and produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Stahelski.

Clancy Brown will also be seen in ‘Dexter New Blood’ which launches November 7, and in the feature film ‘Last Looks’ opposite Morena Baccarin, Mel Gibson and Charlie Hunnam.

Meanwhile, John Wick 4 is slated to release in theatres on May 27, 2022.