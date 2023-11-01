Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ set for Imax re-release

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer saw a massively successful run at the box office and is now set to return to Imax screens for one week. The historical drama that peeks into the life of scientist Oppenheimer himself as he feels guilty after inventing the nuclear bomb.

The film will be back on the big screen in the United States and other countries from this Friday, including six Imax 70mm film locations: AMC CityWalk Stadium 19 in Hollywood, Calif.; AMC Irvine Spectrum in Irvine, Calif.; AMC Lincoln Square in New York City; AMC Metreon 16 in San Francisco; BFI London in the United Kingdom; and Melbourne Museum in Australia. These premium screens were the first to sell out during the film’s initial box office run.

The re-release coincides with no other major release in the upcoming weekend. Another film that could act as a dampener is The Marvels that will open in theaters on November 10.

Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy as the so-called “father of the atomic bomb”. The film is the third-highest grossing movie of the year, as well as the second-highest grossing R-rated film in history.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE