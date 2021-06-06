Christina Ricci Joins the massive cast of ‘Matrix 4’

Keanu Reeves starrer ' Matrix 4' added a new major star to their star-studded cast. Christina Ricci is the new star who was secretly added in the much-anticipated sequel.



According to a recent announcement from Warner Bros reported by Collider, Ricci is the latest addition, however, just like the movie plot, more information about her character has been kept under wraps.

Although, the shooting wrapped in November 2020, it is unclear whether Ricci's character has quietly been added to the story before, or is involved in additional scenes added during post-production.



Keanu is back as Neo with Carrie-Ann Moss, who is also returning as Trinity. Jada Pinkett-Smith, Daniel Bernhardt and Lambert Wilson are also coming back.



Among the newcomers, there are actors like Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick in cast this time.



The movie was co-written, directed and produced by Lana Wachowski, who co-directed and co-wrote the three previous films with her sister Lilly Wachowski.



The first 'Matrix' movie hit the big screens in 1999 and instantly became a phenomenon. A sequel titled 'The Matrix Reloaded' and the third instalment 'The Matrix Revolutions', later followed in 2003. The franchise follows Reeves` character Neo and a series of heroes as they fight against machine overlords who have imprisoned human beings in an ultra-realistic virtual reality.



The fourth instalment of 'The Matrix' is expected to premiere in Dec. 2021