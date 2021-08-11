Christina Ricci, ‘The Addams family’ star, is pregnant with her second baby

Christina Ricci is all set to embrace motherhood for a second time!



On Tuesday, the ‘Casper’ actress, revealed on Instagram that she is pregnant, sharing a photo of an ultrasound image, captioning it as “Life keeps getting better. 🎉”

Her partner—hairstylist Mark Hampton—also posted the same ultrasound images on his account, and used the same caption as Ricci to make the announcement.



Since the announcement, the comment section of Ricci has been flooded with congratulatory messages.



Some of her famous followers congratulated her on the news, including Kat Dennings, who wrote, "Oh my god!!!" Additionally, Helena Christensen said, "Wonderful ❤️❤️❤️," while Diane Kruger commented, "CONGRATULATIONS 🍾🎊🎈"



For the unversed, Christina Ricci is already mom to son Freddie, who recently turned 7 years old.