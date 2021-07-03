Chandler Kinney & Maia Reficco to star in ‘Pretty Little Liars’ reboot

The reboot of the upcoming 'Pretty Little Liars' has found its first two cast members.



HBO Max’s announced Chandler Kinney and Maia Reficco have signed for the forthcoming 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.' In addition, Lisa Soper has come on board to direct the first two episodes of the series.

Zendaya and Tom Holland dating rumours confirmed



As per Variety, Kinney will play Tabby, an aspiring director and horror movie buff. Like the other Little Liars, Tabby’s hiding a secret. Reficco will play Noa, a striving, sardonic track star who’s working hard to get her life back to normal after a summer spent in juvenile detention.



The new story is written by Aguirre-Sacasa and Calhoon Bring, the reboot based on the bestselling books by Sara Shepard will feature a new story and new characters.



The official synopsis reads: “Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago…as well as their own.”

Britney Spears to Armie Hammer: Celebs who got mired in controversies in 2021



The original series aired for seven seasons from 2010 to 2017 and starred Lucy Hale, Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell, and Sasha Pieterse. The series had two spinoffs – 'Ravenswood' and 'Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists' – both shows aired for one season before getting cancelled.



Chandler was recently seen in the Disney film 'Zombies 2' and will appear in the third entry in the franchise. Meanwhile, Reficco’s screen credits include 'Kally’s Mashup' and currently filming the Netflix film 'Strangers.'