Cannes chief rejects Adèle Haenel's criticisms over French film industry's #MeToo response

Following French actress Adèle Haenel's announcement of her departure from the French film industry, Thierry Fremaux, the chief of the Cannes Film Festival, has responded by rejecting her criticisms. Haenel had accused French director Christophe Ruggia of sexually harassing her over a span of years, claiming that Cannes and other pillars of the French film industry are willing to protect their abusive leaders.

Fremaux strongly disagreed with Haenel's remarks, stating that they were "clearly untrue." He highlighted the festival's increased representation of films directed by women this year and its decision not to screen Woody Allen's latest film.

"In my life, I abide by a single principle," Fremaux stated. "It is the freedom to think, the freedom to express oneself, and the freedom to act within the confines of the law."

Haenel's criticisms have reignited discussions surrounding the #MeToo movement at the Cannes Film Festival, one of the world's oldest and most prestigious film festivals. Harvey Weinstein, a prominent presence in Cannes for many years, was accused of several instances of sexual abuse that reportedly occurred during the festival. Historically, Cannes has had a low representation of female filmmakers in its esteemed competition lineup. In 2018, 82 women staged a protest on the Cannes red carpet, and the following year, Fremaux signed a pledge committing to strive for greater gender parity.

This year, a record-breaking seven films directed by women are part of the 21 movies in competition. Fremaux emphasised that this reflects the increasing prominence of female filmmakers worldwide.

Fremaux also defended the festival's decision to screen Jeanne du Barry, the opening night film starring Johnny Depp. This film marks Depp's return to the screen after a highly publicised trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, where both parties accused each other of physical and verbal abuse. Depp was awarded $10 million in damages and Heard received $2 million in a settlement reached in December.

Fremaux's statements come at a time when Cannes faces increased scrutiny for its handling of sexual misconduct allegations. The festival has faced criticism for its past association with Weinstein and its delayed response to the #MeToo movement.

