Cannes: ‘Shrek’ producer joins Mexican 3D animated feature ‘Alebrijes’

Oscar-winning producer of ‘Shrek’ to team up with Mexican animation house Huevocartoon Studios on a new feature, ‘The Alebrijes’. It will be introduced at the Cannes 2021 by Sydney-based outfit Odin’s Eye Animation.

The 3D film will be co-directed by Ariel award-winning siblings Rodolfo and Gabriel Riva Palacio from their own screenplay. It is co-scribed by Carlos Kotkin.

The Alebrijes follows Pedro, an orphan who unwittingly is trusted with a legendary box containing an ancient race of creatures. Alongside his magical companion Puca, Pedro and the other children from the orphanage embark on a journey to discover their long-lost families, battling the greedy Vasco who calls upon the creatures to do his evil bidding.

“Working with the Huevocartoon team has been an incredible experience,” said Warner, whose other credits include Book of Life and Wish Dragon. “They’ve built a first-class CG animation studio and are attracting top talent from all over the world. I have tremendous confidence in their ability to deliver a movie that not only looks great but is also full of heart and humor.”