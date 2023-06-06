Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes have ‘practically moved in together’

Looks like pop stars Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have once again found themselves entangled in the web of love. Nearly two years after their breakup, the duo was spotted hugging at the Coachella Music Festival this year, leaving fans spinning with excitement. After a whirlwind of whispers and speculation, recent reports suggest that Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are spending maximum time together and in fact have practically moved in with each other.

A source known to US Weekly revealed that Camila Cabello, 26, and Shawn Mendes, 24, have embarked on a journey of togetherness. While maintaining their individual abodes, they have practically become inseparable, spending each precious day together so much so that they are even travelling together. "They've practically moved in with each other. They each have their own places, but they're spending every day they can together and travelling together," the portal quoted their source. Not only this, the insider hinted at a significant reconnection. With their hearts in sync, it won't be long before fans catch a glimpse of this dynamic duo gracing red carpets and attending glamorous events together.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes made their first public appearance as a couple in 2019. However, as the year 2020 unfolded, they made the difficult decision to take a break from their relationship. In November 2021, they announced their split on social media, emphasising the enduring love and friendship that remained between them. Back then, they wrote, “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn.” Despite the separation, their deep respect and admiration for each other remained steadfast.

Now, their recent appearance together at Coachella has sparked rumours of a rekindled romance. The portal’s source added, "It feels like a new relationship."