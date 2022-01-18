BTS member Suga teases theme song for webtoon ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’

Love watching BTS’ webtoons? Well, makers dropped ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ on January 15 through Naver Webtoon and Wattpad.

Set against a futuristic, dystopian city, the webtoon revolves around seven boys (portrayed by BTS), inspired by the Joseon dynasty’s tiger-hunting officers called ‘chakhogapsa’. The BTS members’ characters in ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ are RM as Dogeon, Jin as Hwan, SUGA as Cein, J-Hope as Hosu, Jimin as Haru, V as Jooan, and Jungkook as Zeha.

‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ will tell the story of these seven boys, intertwined by fate, overcoming hardships and growing together.

Prior to the release of the webtoon, it was revealed that ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ will have a theme song, produced by none other than BTS’ SUGA. It was said that the song will have vocals of BTS’ member Jungkook.

The much-awaited BTS track is set to premiere through Naver Webtoon on February 5, 2022.