Bruce Willis roped in for thriller ‘Soul Assassin’

Hollywood star Bruce WIllis has joined feature thriller ‘Soul Assassin’.

The film’s plot is about a woman’s husband who is killed in action as part of an experimental new military program. A former black-ops soldier then takes his place to find his killer.

Production is expected to start in early June.

Jesse Atlas will direct the script, co-written with Aaron Wolfe based on their short ‘Let Them Die Like Lovers’.

Nomzamo Mbatha and Dominic Purcell are in talks to join the cast.

Brickell & Broadbridge International will produce along with Endless Media.