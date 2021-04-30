Bruce Willis roped in for thriller ‘Soul Assassin’

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Apr 30, 2021, 02:22 PM(IST)

Bruce Willis Photograph:( Twitter )

Story highlights

Nomzamo Mbatha and Dominic Purcell are in talks to join the cast

Hollywood star Bruce WIllis has joined feature thriller ‘Soul Assassin’. 

The film’s plot is about a woman’s husband who is killed in action as part of an experimental new military program. A former black-ops soldier then takes his place to find his killer. 

Production is expected to start in early June.

Jesse Atlas will direct the script, co-written with Aaron Wolfe based on their short ‘Let Them Die Like Lovers’.

Nomzamo Mbatha and Dominic Purcell are in talks to join the cast.

Brickell & Broadbridge International will produce along with Endless Media. 

