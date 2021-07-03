Bruce Lee’s daughter slams Quentin Tarantino for harsh comments

Bruce Lee's daughter Shannon Lee is slamming Quentin Tarantino's recent comments about the late martial arts icon and actor. Many of Lee's fans called out and questioned Quentin Tarantino's controversial portrayal of martial arts expert and actor Bruce Lee in his Oscar-nominated movie 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'.



Just recently, Tarantino again defended his portrayal of martial artists in his highly acclaimed 2019 film and responded to Shannon's problem with the movie in an interview on 'The Joe Rogan Experience'.



Tarantino, 58, was asked about the criticism he is receiving, to which the director said, "I can understand his daughter having a problem with it—it's her f---ing father, I get that. Everybody else: go suck a d---."

Now, in a guest column published by The Hollywood Reporter, Shannon responded to Tarantino's comments about her father and said, ''While I am grateful that Mr Tarantino has so generously acknowledged to Joe Rogan that I may have my feelings about his portrayal of my father, I am also grateful for the opportunity to express this: I’m really f***ing tired of white men in Hollywood trying to tell me who Bruce Lee was,” she wrote.



Shannon continued, “I’m tired of hearing from white men in Hollywood that he was arrogant and an a**hole when they have no idea and cannot fathom what it might have taken to get work in 1960s and ’70s Hollywood as a Chinese man with (God forbid) an accent, to try to express an opinion on a set as a perceived foreigner and person of color. I’m tired of white men in Hollywood mistaking his confidence, passion, and skill for hubris and therefore finding it necessary to marginalize him and contributions.”



''I'm tired of white men in Hollywood finding it too challenging to believe that Bruce Lee might have really been good at what he did and maybe even knew how to do it better than them,'' she adds.

Shannon went on, “And while we’re at it, I’m tired of being told that he wasn’t American (he was born in San Francisco), that he wasn’t really friends with James Coburn, that he wasn’t good to stuntmen, that he went around challenging people to fight on film sets, that my mom said in her book that my father believed he could beat up Muhammad Ali (not true), that all he wanted was to be famous, and so much more.”

“Mr. Tarantino, you don’t have to like Bruce Lee. I really don’t care if you like him or not. You made your movie and now, clearly, you’re promoting a book,” Shannon said. “But in the interest of respecting other cultures and experiences you may not understand, I would encourage you to take a pass on commenting further about Bruce Lee and reconsider the impact of your words in a world that doesn’t need more conflict and fewer cultural heroes. Under the sky, under the heavens, we are one family, Mr. Tarantino, and I think it’s time for both of us to walk on.”