Britney Spears on her divorce with Sam Asghari: 'Couldn’t take the pain anymore'

After months of speculation, it has been confirmed that Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are no longer together. Earlier this week, Asghari filed for divorce after 14 months of marriage. A few days after the news broke, Britney finally addressed her divorce.

I'm shocked, says Britney Spears

Speaking out for the first time after her split from her estranged husband, the 41-year-old singer wrote on her Instagram handle, that she's shocked, but she's not going to explain why because ''honestly nobody’s business.''

Sharing a dancing video of her, the pop star wrote in the Instagram caption, "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!. I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!!''

She added, "I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!! If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!!"

Wearing a neon green bikini and a black crop top, the hitmaker is dancing to the tunes of Janet Jackson's hit song If in the video.

Sam Asghari broke his silence

A day after filing for divorce, Sam broke his silence. Taking to Instagram stories, Sam wrote that they had decided to end their 'journey together'.

"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," the 29-year-old wrote on his Instagram Story.

He continued, "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other. And I wish her the best always."

Despite giving the details, he said, "S**t happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful."

Earlier this week, Asghari filed for divorce in a Los Angeles court, citing, "irreconcilable differences"

The couple had split three weeks ago on July 28. Sam, who requested financial support from her ex-wife, has accused the singer of violently attacking him while he was asleep. He also alleged that she gave him a black eye.

Spears and Asghari met in 2016 on the sets of Spear's Slumber Party music video. After years of dating, the two got engaged in September 2021 and tied the knot in June 2022, months after Spears' conservatorship ended.

