Britney Spears is showing off her ‘favourite’ tattoo which has a special meaning

Britney Spears is showing off one of her favourite tattoo!



The pop diva who is quite active on her social media gave fans a sneak peek of her hidden tattoo. The 39-year-old pop star took to Instagram to give fans a rare glimpse of her tattoo that she called her "favorite" tattoo on her body.



Britney posted a photo of herself in a hot neon pink swimsuit, lifting her hair to show the ink on the back of her neck.



“Hot pink makes my tan pop 🌸👙🌸!!!! Have you seen the tattoo on the back of my neck before ???? It’s Hebrew, it’s a language written backwards !!!! It says Mem Hey Shin and means healing !!!! It’s my favorite tattoo but ironically you never see it 😉😉😉 !!!!!” she captioned the look.

The singer got it while touring overseas in 2004.



Along with the tattoo on the back of her neck, the singer has several tattoos on her body, including two tattoos hidden on her lower hips, a triangle on the back, a butterfly on her foot and dice among others.