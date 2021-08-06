Britney Spears’ dad tried stopping her from going on a vacation, says attorney

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, had disapproved of her travelling to Hawaii last month, her attorney said in latest court documents.



On Thursday, Mathew Rosengart, Britney’s attorney, argued that even though he gave in later, the objection shows as to why removing him from her conservatorship is a matter of urgent importance.



Rosengart cited the dispute in the aforementioned application filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, asking that a September 29 hearing on the global pop star's request to suspend her father as conservator of her estate be moved up.



“In short, although a two-month wait for a hearing on the Petition may not seem significant in the context of 13 years, Ms. Spears should not be forced to continue feel traumatized, lose sleep, and suffer further. Every day matters,” said the attorney in these court papers.



He went on to add that the "immediate suspension" of Jamie Spears "would be the most effective interim remedy, in the best interests of Ms. Spears."