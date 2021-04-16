Bridgerton's Lady Danbury explains Regé-Jean Page's exit from the show

Rege Jen Page exit from Netflix's 'Bridgerton' created a massive stir among fans who were left heartbroken after the duke of hastings departure from the show. Now Adjoa Andoh, who plays Lady Danbury on the hit Netflix hit series is talking about the duke departure.



Explaining how Page exit from the show makes sense, the actor said, ''We're following the overriding framework of Julia Quinn's beautiful novels. There are eight Bridgerton children: one down, seven to go," Andoh explains.



We all know, S2 will focus on Lord Anthony Bridgerton, Daphne's elder brother. "Season two it's Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) so there you are. That's the arc of the show," she adds.

“We all love Regé and we’re all going to miss Regé but it’s not a huge surprise,” Adjoa told E!’s Daily Pop. By talking about their bond, she said, ''the way he loves to have a good argument [and] discuss and ruminate about things… We both share a love of punk. He’s a lovely man and he’ll be my friend for life.''



Recently, the show’s executive producer Shonda Rhimes has opened up on the overwhelming response and whole social media talk around Rege. She, along with fellow executive producer Betsy Beers told Vanity Fair, “I was really shocked, because usually that happens when I’ve killed off somebody that’s been around for a while. Like, we didn’t kill him, he’s still alive. Every season, our job is finding the right people and putting together this incredible, world-shifting romance. I don’t know that I expected this much of an explosion, given that every book [in the Bridgerton series] is a different romance.”



The hit series has now been renewed for season 3 and 4 while season 2 is yet to premiere.