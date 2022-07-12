'Bridgerton' star Jonathan Bailey bags another period-drama ‘Fellow Travelers’ opposite Matt Bomer 

Jonathan Bailey, whose role in the series 'Bridgerton' has earned him a large fan base, will reprise his role in another period drama titled ‘Fellow Travelers’. The series, as per The Hollywood Reporter, is a limited series set in 1950s Washington, D.C. that will also star Matt Bomer and Allison Williams.

Based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Mallon, the series is a part love story, a part political thriller that will track the volatile romance of two very different men who meet in the shadow of McCarthy-era Washington: Hawkins Fuller (Bomer), a charismatic political operative who avoids emotional entanglements—until he meets Tim Laughlin (Bailey), an earnest Fordham University graduate brimming with idealism and religious faith.

Williams, of ‘Girls’ and ‘Get Out’ is playing Lucy Smith, the daughter of a senator who has known Hawkins since they were teenagers. They start dating just as Roy Cohn and Joseph McCarthy proclaim war on "subversives and sexual deviants," ushering in one of the darkest eras in American history during the 20th century. Over the course of four decades, Hawk and Tim encounter one another during the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, the drug-fueled disco hedonism of the 1970s, and the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s while overcoming challenges in both their personal and professional lives.

Also Read: Julia Quin, Shonda Rhimes' 'Bridgerton' prequel novel about Queen Charlotte to coincide with series premiere

‘Fellow Travelers’ will begin production later this month in Toronto. Bailey is a writer whose other notable works include ‘Chewing Gum’, ‘Broadchurch’, and ‘Crashing’.

The limited series will consist of 8 episodes. Oscar nominee Ron Nyswaner, who wrote ‘Philadelphia’ is adapting the book and will be serving as executive producer for the show along with Daniel Minahan, who will direct the first two episodes. Fremantle and Showtime are co-producing the series.

