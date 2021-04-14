'Bridgerton' executive producer opens up on 'shocking' reaction to Regé-Jean Page’s exit

Netflix has seen massive fan following for the ‘Bridgerton’ show that has now been renewed for season 3 and 4 while season 2 is yet to premiere. The craze for the romantic series peaked so much after its launch last year that when a famous character was said to not return in the following season, fans were left quite disappointed.

We are talking of Regé-Jean Page’s exit from ‘Bridgerton’. It came to news when cast for season 2 of Bridgerton was announced and the actor did not make it to the cut.

Now, the show’s executive producer Shonda Rhimes has opened up on the overwhelming response and whole social media talk around Rege. She, along with fellow executive producer Betsy Beers told Vanity Fair, “I was really shocked, because usually that happens when I’ve killed off somebody that’s been around for a while. Like, we didn’t kill him, he’s still alive. Every season, our job is finding the right people and putting together this incredible, world-shifting romance. I don’t know that I expected this much of an explosion, given that every book [in the Bridgerton series] is a different romance.”

She in fact questioned what would happen if he were to return in season 2. What would the actor’s character, Duke of Hastings Simon Bassett do, if he were to return for Season 2, alongside his romantic interest, Phoebe Dynevor’s Daphne Bridgerton? She said in the article, “What would be the ever-after of this combo? We gave them their happily ever after! And now we have this next couple coming. And so yeah, I was like, whoa!” 'Bridgerton' season 2 new cast members revealed

On killing off popular guys in shows, she said, “That’s our job… is finding guys. I mean, hopefully ladies too, but finding men that our audiences find devastatingly attractive and they become incredibly overly attached to and they get enraged…when we move them about in any way.”

Created by Chris Van Dusen, ‘Bridgerton’ is based on a series of novels by Julia Quinn.

Meanwhile, Regé-Jean Page has a few projects in the pipeline like one with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, in Joe and Anthony Russo’s action thriller ‘The Gray Man’. He will also appear in ‘Dungeons & Dragons’, from directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein. DC Films executive denies ruling out Rege-Jean Page for Krypton role