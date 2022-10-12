Brendan Gleeson on why he joined 'Joker: Folie à Deux': 'Joaquin Phoenix's performance, still in awe of it'

The release date of Todd Phillips' 'Joker: Folie à Deux' is about two years away, and yet the excitement surrounding the film is high. It is all because of the first film, and Joaquin Phoenix's transcendental and eventually Oscar-winning performance. Also, the film is said to be a musical and there are cool new additions to the cast. Lady Gaga joins the film, most likely as Harley Quinn, Joker's love interest in comics. The subtitle 'Folie à Deux' refers to a shared delusion between two people -- no prize for guessing who those two people are. Irish actor Brendan Gleeson also joins the cast in a yet-undisclosed role.

The actor, known for 'Braveheart', 'Troy' and 'The Tragedy of Macbeth', recently spoke to Collider about the reason why he said yes to the offer.

He made it clear it was not the script that convinced him, but rather the presence of Phoenix. "It wasn’t the material, which is a great way to get me out of having to answer any questions about the criteria. It was the achievement of the first film. I worked with Joaquin before on The Village... And so I knew him from then. And that performance, I’m still in awe of it. That performance as Joker, in that first movie. It was one of the most extraordinary achievements I’ve ever had. And for Todd to have - Worked the movie around to allow for that, I didn’t have to be asked twice. I really didn’t," he said.

Earlier, Zazie Beetz, who played the role of Sophie Dumond in the original, was also said to be returning for the film. DC fans have expressed doubt as to how a musical film could follow the dark drama that was 'Joker'. But Beetz says it makes "wonderful" sense.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter Beetz said, " I actually think it makes wonderful sense. I wasn’t really surprised by that. Todd [Phillips] has always had a creative approach to the character. I love musicals, and I think of them as the characters are feeling and experiencing so much that they can only sing and dance about it, whether in sorrow or in joy."

Joker' earned more than $1 billion worldwide on a paltry budget of $56 million and also got Phoenix an Oscar, his first.

'Joker: Folie à Deux' will release on October 4, 2024.

