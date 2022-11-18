Bradley Cooper set to play Frank Bullitt in Steven Spielberg’s next

It's confirmed! Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are collaborating on a new film. As per reports, Cooper will be stepping into the shoes of Frank Bullitt, the no-nonsense San Francisco cop played by legendary star Steve McQueen in the 1968 car chase-filled actioner 'Bullitt'.

Josh Singer has been roped in to write the film's screenplay. Meanwhile, Cooper will produce the film along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger. Chad McQueen and Molly McQueen will executive produce.

More details about the project are yet to be revealed!

In the original film 'Bullitt', McQueen's character is tasked with protecting a gangster scheduled to testify against the mob. When the witness is murdered, the main lead is set on a path to track down the murderers.

The film, which went on to become one of McQueen’s more notable roles, earned two Oscar nominations and featured a head-turning 11-minute car chase sequence.