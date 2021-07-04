Box office: 'Fast and Furious 9’ expected to hit big numbers over holiday weekend

'Fast and Furious 9' is getting bigger and bigger. The movie which has been dominating the box office seems to be maintaining its position at the top of the domestic box office charts in its second week of release.



On the fourth of July weekend, the movie is expected to rake in another $32.9 million, raising its numbers to a stunning $126 million.

The film, which debuted last weekend, earned $70 million, smashed the record of a pandemic-era domestic box office in the US. 'F9' has surpassed the $100 million benchmark, which only two other films during the pandemic — 'A Quiet Place II' and 'Godzilla vs. Kong' — have surpassed so far.



The movie stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster and Sung Kang. In the movie, Dominic Toretto and the team come together to stop a world-shattering plot headed by Toretto's brother, Jakob.



Universal is also set to dominate the box office on this long weekend, with the debut of both 'The Boss Baby: Family Business' and 'The Forever Purge.'

The release of 'F9' in India is still unclear though, cinemas in many states are still closed following the second wave of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.