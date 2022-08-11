'Bones & All' trailer: Timothée Chalamet is a charming cannibal in this film. Watch

A teaser for Luca Guadagnino's dark coming-of-age film 'Bones & All' is here. The acclaimed director, who is best known for films like 'Call Me By Your Name' and 'Suspiria', is directing the film from a novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis. The film stars Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell in lead roles.

The two actors play cannibals called Maren (Russell) and Lee (Chalamet) who become lovers and go on a road trip across the United States. David Kajganich has penned the screenplay. He worked with Guadagnino previously on 'Suspiria' and 'A Bigger Splash'.

The film's starry cast also features names like Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Chloë Sevigny, David Gordon-Green, Jessica Harper, Jake Horowitz, and Mark Rylance.

Interestingly, both Chalamet and Stuhlbarg worked with Luca Guadagnino on the gay romantic film 'Call Me By Your Name'.

'Bones & All', which will have its world premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival next month, promises a visually evocative dark romance film between two outcasts from society.

In the teaser, Chalamet asks Russell, "Do you think I am a bad person?' To which she responds, "All I think is I love you." There are visuals of people (presumably cannibals) inflicting violence upon others, we hear sounds of heavy breathing that may either be fear or sexual arousal.

In the US, 'Bones & All' will release on November 23, 2022.

