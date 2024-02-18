'Biggest shows I’ve ever played': Taylor Swift expresses gratitude to Melbourne fans

Taylor Swift is beyond thankful. The ''Lover'' singer is currently performing in Melbourne, Australia, as part of her International Eras tour. And, before she wrap-up the three-day gig in Melbourne, Taylor took a moment to thank all her thousands of fans who gathered at the Melbourne cricket ground.



In the clip that has been shared widely on social media platforms, Tay Tay expressed her gratitude at the jam-packed venue as she went on to reveal that this is the “biggest shows'' that she has ever played on tour.



Around 288,000 people attended Taylor's three-day concerts. In a clip posted on X (formerly Twitter), Swift can be heard saying, “96,000 people the first night, 96,000 people the second night, 96,000 people tonight. All of that, those are all the biggest shows I’ve ever played on a tour and you did it three times.”

“The math is that it’s 288,000 people in three nights,” she continued, as per People. “Melbourne, you are the love of my life. I cannot believe you, what have you done,” Swift added. 288,000 people for the 3 #MelbourneTSTheErasTour and that's why they're winning so hard right nowpic.twitter.com/bOPr7C0uaj — ClareAnne (@ClareAngels13) February 18, 2024 × “It’s just incredibly nice to do for someone. Make them feel welcome like that," she added.



Performing in front of 96,000 fans, it was the biggest concert of Taylor's entire tour and her career.



As a treat for her Australian fans, Taylor performed her heartbreaking song ''You're Losing Me," for the first time live on the stage.