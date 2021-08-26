Beyoncé's 'Black Is King', 'The Simpsons' win Emmys Jury Awards 2021

Beyoncé's 'Black Is King' wins big at Emmys Photograph:( Instagram )
The winners of Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 (Jury List) were determined by a panel of professionals in the adequate peer groups rather than the involvement of all of the Academy.
The Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 is scheduled to take place on September 19, but the jury-selected winners' list has already been revealed.
On Wednesday, the juried winners for the 73rd Emmy Awards were announced on for the following categories: Animation, Costume, Interactive Programming, and Motion Design.
The list of awardees included monster hits (Televison) like Beyoncé's 'Black Is King', 'The Simpsons' and 'The Masked Singer'.
Interestingly, under the Jury category there's the option for one winner, multiple winners, or no winners at all in these categories.
Also, there were no nominees and all it took was a one-step evaluation and voting procedure where there was an open discussion about each entrant's work, and a review of the merits of awarding an Emmy, reports have confirmed.
The Jury Awards will be presented at the 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards happening in person between September 11 and 12, and will eventually be broadcast as an edited presentation on FXX on September 18.
Check out the full lisyt of winners here!
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal * "Plague of Madness" * Adult Swim * Cartoon Network Studios
David Krentz, Storyboard Artist
Love, Death + Robots * "Ice" * Netflix * Blur Studio for Netflix
Robert Valley, Production Designer
Love, Death + Robots * "Ice" * Netflix * Blur Studio for Netflix
Patricio Betteo, Background Artist
Love, Death + Robots * "All Through the House" * Netflix * Blur Studio for Netflix
Dan Gill, Stop Motion Animator
Love, Death + Robots * "Automated Customer Service" * Netflix * Blur Studio for Netflix
Laurent Nicolas, Character Designer
The Simpsons * "Wad Goals" * FOX * A Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television Animation
Nik Ranieri, Lead Character Layout Artist
Outstanding Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
Black Is King * Disney+ * Walt Disney Studios
Zerina Akers, Costume Designer
Timothy White, Costume Supervisor
The Masked Singer * "Super 8 - The Plot Chickens! Part 2" * FOX * FOX Alternative Entertainment
Marina Toybina, Costume Designer
Grainne O'Sullivan, Costume Supervisor
Gabrielle Letamendi, Assistant Costume Designer
Lucia Maldonado, Assistant Costume Designer
Sherman's Showcase Black History Month Spectacular * IFC * The Riddle Entertainment Group, Emerald Street, Get Lifted and RadicalMedia
Ariyela Wald-Cohain, Costume Designer
Patty Malkin, Costume Supervisor
Erica Schwartz, Assistant Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming
For All Mankind: Time Capsule * Apple TV+ * Apple / Tall Ship Productions
Apple
Tall Ship Productions
Outstanding Motion Design
Calls * Apple TV+ * Apple / Studiocanal / Bad Hombre Productions in association with CANAL+
Alexie Tylevich, Creative Director
Ethan Stickley, Designer/Animator
Scott Ulrich, Animator
Daisuke Goto, Animator
Chi Hong, Animator
James Connelly, Editor