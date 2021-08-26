Beyoncé's 'Black Is King', 'The Simpsons' win Emmys Jury Awards 2021

The Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 is scheduled to take place on September 19, but the jury-selected winners' list has already been revealed.



On Wednesday, the juried winners for the 73rd Emmy Awards were announced on for the following categories: Animation, Costume, Interactive Programming, and Motion Design.



The list of awardees included monster hits (Televison) like Beyoncé's 'Black Is King', 'The Simpsons' and 'The Masked Singer'.

Also read: 'The Green Knight review: Dev Patel stirs up the hornet's nest, emerges victorious'



The winners were determined by a panel of professionals in the adequate peer groups rather than the involvment of all of Academy.



Interestingly, under the Jury category there's the option for one winner, multiple winners, or no winners at all in these categories.

Also read: 'Universal drops first look of Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen's 'Ambulance''



Also, there were no nominees and all it took was a one-step evaluation and voting procedure where there was an open discussion about each entrant's work, and a review of the merits of awarding an Emmy, reports have confirmed.



The Jury Awards will be presented at the 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards happening in person between September 11 and 12, and will eventually be broadcast as an edited presentation on FXX on September 18.

Check out the full lisyt of winners here!



Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation



Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal * "Plague of Madness" * Adult Swim * Cartoon Network Studios

David Krentz, Storyboard Artist

Love, Death + Robots * "Ice" * Netflix * Blur Studio for Netflix

Robert Valley, Production Designer

Love, Death + Robots * "Ice" * Netflix * Blur Studio for Netflix

Patricio Betteo, Background Artist

Love, Death + Robots * "All Through the House" * Netflix * Blur Studio for Netflix

Dan Gill, Stop Motion Animator

Love, Death + Robots * "Automated Customer Service" * Netflix * Blur Studio for Netflix

Laurent Nicolas, Character Designer

The Simpsons * "Wad Goals" * FOX * A Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television Animation

Nik Ranieri, Lead Character Layout Artist



Outstanding Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program



Black Is King * Disney+ * Walt Disney Studios

Zerina Akers, Costume Designer

Timothy White, Costume Supervisor

The Masked Singer * "Super 8 - The Plot Chickens! Part 2" * FOX * FOX Alternative Entertainment

Marina Toybina, Costume Designer

Grainne O'Sullivan, Costume Supervisor

Gabrielle Letamendi, Assistant Costume Designer

Lucia Maldonado, Assistant Costume Designer

Sherman's Showcase Black History Month Spectacular * IFC * The Riddle Entertainment Group, Emerald Street, Get Lifted and RadicalMedia

Ariyela Wald-Cohain, Costume Designer

Patty Malkin, Costume Supervisor

Erica Schwartz, Assistant Costume Supervisor



Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming



For All Mankind: Time Capsule * Apple TV+ * Apple / Tall Ship Productions

Apple

Tall Ship Productions

Outstanding Motion Design

Calls * Apple TV+ * Apple / Studiocanal / Bad Hombre Productions in association with CANAL+

Alexie Tylevich, Creative Director

Ethan Stickley, Designer/Animator

Scott Ulrich, Animator

Daisuke Goto, Animator

Chi Hong, Animator

James Connelly, Editor