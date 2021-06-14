Berlin Film Fest 2021: Dasha Nekrasova’ The Scary of Sixty-First’ wins Best First Feature

‘The Scary of Sixty-First’, a conspiracy thriller starring Dasha Nekrasova, has won the prize for best first feature at the 2021 Berlin International Film Festival. The film follows two women who move into a New York apartment once owned by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Berlinale jury called Nekrasova’s debut feature “an audacious take on genre cinema that confronts contemporary issues such as global power structures, sexual abuse, conspiracy theories and the dark corners of the internet in a wildly twisted, witty and subversive manner. Perhaps in recognition that polite decorum may no longer be an effective tactic in sparking discourse around these burning issues.”

Also, he Berlinale jury gave a special mention to District Terminal, a German-Iranian film from first-time directors Bardia Yadegari and Ehsan Mirhosseini, a bleak dystopian drama set in a near-future in which pollution and a lethal virus have reduced the city to a dump and the population to emigrate, mostly to the US, or live in constant quarantine.