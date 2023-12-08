Benjamin Zephaniah, Peaky Blinders actor, poet and writer, dies at 65
Born in Birmingham, England, Zephaniah's father was a Barbadian postman, and his mother was a Jamaican nurse. Zephaniah struggled with dyslexia and left school at the age of 13. Later, he moved to London and published his first book, Pen Rhythm. With his powerful words and prolific thoughts, he became a strong voice for the black and Jamaican communities.
British actor Benjamin Zephaniah, well-known for his work in Peaky Blinders, is no more. Benjamin passed away on December 7 at the age of 65. In the statement, his family announced that Benjamin died eight weeks after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour.
In the statement, his family said, "Benjamin's wife was by his side throughout and was with him when he passed.''
They shared, "We shared him with the world and we know many will be shocked and saddened by this news. Benjamin was a true pioneer and innovator, he gave the world so much. Through an amazing career including a huge body of poems, literature, music, television and radio, Benjamin leaves us with a joyful and fantastic legacy."
“Thank you for the love you have shown Professor Benjamin Zephaniah.”
In Peaky Blinders, he played the role of Jimmy Jesus, a Jamaican soldier.
In his life, he has authored 30 books, and his website described him as ''Poet, writer, lyricist, musician and naughty boy.''
In 2003, Zephaniah famously rejected OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire), from Queen Elizabeth II by saying, ''no way Mrs Queen,”.
“Me? I thought, OBE me? Up yours, I thought,'' he wrote in The Guardian back then.
“I get angry when I hear that word ‘empire’; it reminds me of slavery, it reminds of thousands of years of brutality, it reminds me of how my foremothers were raped and my forefathers brutalised,'' he wrote.
“Benjamin Zephaniah OBE – no way Mr Blair, no way Mrs Queen,” he added. “I am profoundly anti-empire.”
Soon after his death was announced, tributes started pouring in.
Peaky Blinders actor Cillian Murphy said in a statement, via BBC: "Benjamin was a truly gifted and beautiful human being. A generational poet, writer, musician, and activist. A proud Brummie and a Peaky Blinder. I'm so saddened by this news."
His acting credit includes, Didn't You Kill My Brother?, Farendj, Dread Poets' Society, Truth or Dairy, The Vegan Society
Crucial Tales and others.