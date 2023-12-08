Benjamin Zephaniah, Peaky Blinders actor, poet and writer, dies at 65

British actor Benjamin Zephaniah, well-known for his work in Peaky Blinders, is no more. Benjamin passed away on December 7 at the age of 65. In the statement, his family announced that Benjamin died eight weeks after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour.



In the statement, his family said, "Benjamin's wife was by his side throughout and was with him when he passed.''



They shared, "We shared him with the world and we know many will be shocked and saddened by this news. Benjamin was a true pioneer and innovator, he gave the world so much. Through an amazing career including a huge body of poems, literature, music, television and radio, Benjamin leaves us with a joyful and fantastic legacy."



“Thank you for the love you have shown Professor Benjamin Zephaniah.”

In Peaky Blinders, he played the role of Jimmy Jesus, a Jamaican soldier.



Born in Birmingham, England, Zephaniah's father was a Barbadian postman, and his mother was a Jamaican nurse. Zephaniah struggled with dyslexia and left school at the age of 13. Later, he moved to London and published his first book, Pen Rhythm. With his powerful words and prolific thoughts, he became a strong voice for the black and Jamaican communities.