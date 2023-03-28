Ben Affleck says Jennifer Lopez 'means the world' to him at Air's premiere: 'You’re fabulous, you’re amazing'

At the premiere of his soon-to-be-released movie, Air, actor-director Ben Affleck took the moment to shower praise over his ladylove and wife Jennifer Lopez. While attending the South by Southwest Film & FTV Festival (SXSW) earlier this month, Affleck, as per The Hollywood Reporter, said that it has been a joy for him to get back with Jennifer and he wants to enjoy the present moment. Ben and Jennifer, often referred to as Bennifer by fans, rekindled their old and lost romance last year. This led to Ben proposing to Jennifer. They got legally married with an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas on July 17.

Affleck said, "This has been a joy, and I want to just enjoy this moment for one second. And I want to say that none of it would be possible — this company, this movie, this joy tonight — without the love and support of my wife who means more to me than anything in the world. I want to say thank you. I love you. You mean the world to me. You’re fabulous, you’re amazing, you’re wonderful, good, kind, magnificent and I love you.”

When Bennifer got back together!

Ben and Jennifer, often referred to as Bennifer by fans, rekindled their old and lost romance last year. This led to Ben proposing to Jennifer. Their original relationship had garnered a lot of buzz, though it lasted only for two years from 2002 to 2004. The Batman v Superman star was earlier married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2008. Lopez, on the other hand, has been married three times before Affleck — to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, and Marc Anthony, apart from Affleck.

What is Air all about?

Directed by and starring Affleck, Air delves into the story behind the origin of the Air Jordan shoe line from Nike. Matt Damon stars as Sonny Vaccaro, a sports marketing executive and the person who convinced Michael Jordan to sign the deal. Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Chris Messina, Chris Tucker, and Viola Davis also star.

The film has thus far received a perfect 100 per cent on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes after 20 reviews.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE