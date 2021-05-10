Ben Affleck pays sweet tribute to ex-wife Jennifer Garner on Mother’s Day, shares rare photos

Ben Affleck shared a sweet tribute for his ex-wife and mother of his three children Jennifer Garner.



Marking the special occasion of Mother's Day, Affleck shared a series of rare photo of Jennifer on his Instagram account.

Ryan Reynolds gives shot-out to wife Blake Lively: 'Happy Mother's Day, my love'



"So happy to share these kids with you. Luckiest parents in the world. Thanks for all the good you do. Happy Mother's Day. Love, their Dad," Affleck wrote, along with throwback photos of the actress with their children. The series of snap also includes a family photo from their past Halloween holiday for which they all are dressed up as characters from 'The Wizard of Oz' —Ben was a Tin Man and Jennifer was the Glinda, the Good Witch of the North, while their kids dressed as Dorothy, the Scarecrow and the Cowardly Lion.

The couple shares three kids: daughters Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and son Sam, 9. They got married in June of 2005 before splitting in October of 2018.

Mother's Day special: Famous music star moms and daughters



Over the years, Affleck and Garner continue to co-parent. Earlier, the Batman actor talked about parenting with Garner. "When you have children with somebody you're connected to them forever," the father of three said. "And I'm very lucky she is the mother of my children."



"I'm very grateful and respectful of her," he added of Garner. "Our marriage didn't work, and that's difficult. Both of us really believe that it's important for kids to see their parents respect one another and get along, whether they're together or not."