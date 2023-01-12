'Baby Ruby' trailer: Noémie Merlant, Kit Harington star in this harrowing-looking psychological horror film
'Baby Ruby' looks like a must for horror/thriller fans. The psychological nature of the story ensures there will be ambiguity at least until the end.
'Baby Ruby', a psychological horror-thriller written and directed by Bess Wohl, has a trailer. The film stars Noémie Merlant and Kit Harington as a couple awaiting the birth of their first child. The child, called Ruby, is born and appears to be perfect. But still, something seems off. The neighbourhood mothers are too friendly with her. Is there a genuine reason behind her dread, or it's just paranoia? Or worse: is she losing her mind? Things become so bad that she begins to distrust reality, losing her touch with it. After all, when anything could be a threat, how else one would not go insane?
You can watch the trailer above.
Also starring Meredith Hagner, the film looks like a must for horror/thriller fans. The psychological nature of the story ensures there will be ambiguity at least until the end.
And we don't have to wait to find you whether 'Baby Ruby' is worth watching. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year and received rave reviews. On review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds a rating of 89 per cent.
The official synopsis of the film reads, "BABY RUBY tells the story of Jo, a successful lifestyle entrepreneur who is happily pregnant, awaiting the arrival of her first child. But soon after Jo welcomes baby Ruby home, something starts to feel off-- even though she's assured it's all perfectly normal. Is something wrong with her? Is something wrong with Ruby? And why are the seemingly perfect neighborhood moms so desperate to befriend her? As Jo fights to protect herself and her baby, she is plunged into a waking fever dream where everyone is a threat and nothing is what it seems. At last, she must confront the truth of her own darkness and contend with the ultimate human sacrifice: The one mothers make for their children."