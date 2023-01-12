'Baby Ruby' trailer: Noémie Merlant, Kit Harington star in this harrowing-looking psychological horror film

'Baby Ruby', a psychological horror-thriller written and directed by Bess Wohl, has a trailer. The film stars Noémie Merlant and Kit Harington as a couple awaiting the birth of their first child. The child, called Ruby, is born and appears to be perfect. But still, something seems off. The neighbourhood mothers are too friendly with her. Is there a genuine reason behind her dread, or it's just paranoia? Or worse: is she losing her mind? Things become so bad that she begins to distrust reality, losing her touch with it. After all, when anything could be a threat, how else one would not go insane?

You can watch the trailer above.

Also starring Meredith Hagner, the film looks like a must for horror/thriller fans. The psychological nature of the story ensures there will be ambiguity at least until the end.

And we don't have to wait to find you whether 'Baby Ruby' is worth watching. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year and received rave reviews. On review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds a rating of 89 per cent.

