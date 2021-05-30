B J Thomas, 'Raindrops keep fallin’ on my head’ singer, dies at 78

BJ Thomas, the Grammy-winning singer died at his home on Saturday (May 29) in Arlington, Texas, from complications due to stage four lung cancer. He was 78.



This year in March, the singer announced that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer.



The five-time Grammy winner is known for 'Raindrops keep fallin' on my head', 'I Just Can’t Help Believing', and 'Hooked on a Feeling'. The Oscar-winning song 'Raindrops keep fallin' on my head' was first featured in 'Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid' and since appeared in many films including 'Spider-Man 2' and 'Forrest Gump'.

It is with profound sadness we confirm the passing of BJ Thomas. pic.twitter.com/l2zrmtfmKw — BJ Thomas (@TheBJThomas) May 29, 2021

Thomas’ death was confirmed via his official Twitter account, ''It is with profound sadness we confirm the passing of BJ Thomas''.



Thomas won five Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Thomas sold more than 70 million albums worldwide, with eight No. 1 hits and numerous top 10 singles on the country, pop and Christian music charts.



BJ is survived by his wife, singer-songwriter Gloria Richardson and their three daughters: Paige, Erin, and Nora.