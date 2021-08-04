Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon roped in for Netflix's ‘Your Place Or Mine’

WION Web Team
Aug 04, 2021

Ashton Kutcher Photograph:( Twitter )

Story highlights

The romantic comedy film will be produced by Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan through their first-look deal with Netflix alongside Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine and McKenna for Lean Machine.

Ashton Kutcher will next be seen opposite Reese Witherspoon in Netflix romcom ‘Your Place or Mine’. The film has been scripted by Aline Brosh McKenna who is also making her directorial debut with this project. 

The story of ‘Your Place or Mine’ is about two best friends who live on opposite coasts as they swap homes for a week and see their whole lives change. 

