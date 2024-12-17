New Delhi

Universal Pictures has renamed its sequel for the film Wicked starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. The second part of the film, Wicked: Part Two is now called Wicked: For Good. The movie will chronicle the second act of the beloved Broadway show which will open on November 21, 2025.

Wicked: Part One released in theatres on November 22 and has been a sensation at the box office. The film has grossed more than $524 million worldwide to date. According to official box office numbers, the film is currently the highest-grossing Broadway adaptation in domestic box office history, ahead of 1978’s Grease ($188.62 million), as well as the second-biggest worldwide stage-to-screen reimagining after 2008’s Mamma Mia ($611 million).

Both the Wicked parts are directed by Jon M. Chu. The film stars Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh and Jonathan Bailey.

Wicked films - Part 1 and Part 2

For the unversed, the films are set before, during and after The Wizard of Oz. The story tells the origins of Glinda, played by Ariana Grande in the film, and Elphaba, played by Cynthia Erivo, before Dorothy landed in Oz and walked down the Yellow Brick Road.

The first part, which released this year follows Glinda and Elphaba’s time together at Shiz University, where they are forced to be roommates and eventually become besties.

The second movie picks up after Elphaba is fully in control of her powers and has been declared an enemy of the state by the Wizard (Goldblum) and Madame Morrible (Yeoh).

The sequel’s new title is inspired by the emotional Act 2 song about how the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good have been changed by their friendship with each other.