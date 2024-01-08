Ariana Grande’s new single, ‘Yes, And?,’ is dropping this week

Ariana Grande is keeping her promise of bringing new music for her fans in the new year as her upcoming song “Yes, And?” already has a release date. The song will release on the coming Friday and will be part of her long-awaited seventh studio album. Keeping up with the tradition of naming songs and albums with a funny name, the new song is taking it a step ahead from her 2019 semi-autobiographical single and album, “Thank U, Next.”

Ariana Grande has not released a single under her name for some years now even though she’s been belting out hits with other artists. The most notable ones were Weeknd’s remixes of “Save Your Tears” and “Die For You”. Apart from these, she hasn’t released an album or a single under her name since her sixth full-length album, Positions. This was released in 2020.