Anya Taylor-Joy says she was desperate to tell Beth Harmon's story in ‘The Queen’s Gambit’

Anya Taylor Joy was a breakout star of last year after the release of her Netflix show 'The Gambit Watch', which quickly became one of the streamers most-watched original series and earned Anya Taylor-Joy a well-deserved recognition for her incredible performance as Beth Harmon.



In a recent interview with Deadline, Anya opened up about her breakthrough character of Beth and shared the back story about how she decided to take on the role of 2020's most enduring characters.

“First of all, I ran to the meeting with Scott. I don’t run, that’s not something that I do really, but I ran to that meeting as soon as I finished the book, because I so excited and I just, I knew her so immediately,” Taylor-Joy said.



“And the first thing I yelled at Scott across the restaurant was, ‘It’s not about chess. It’s about loneliness and trying to find your place and the price of genius, and what it is to be that other and attempting to find your world within that.’ And yeah, I was desperate to tell this story. I fell in love with her immediately, and I really thought that I could do it right.” she added.

This award season Anya's name was one of the frontrunners and raked up all the big honours for her performance as a chess champion, including a Golden Globes award, SAG Award, and Critics’ Choice award.