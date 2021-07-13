Anna Kendrick to star in ‘Alice, Darling’ thriller

'Twiglight' fame actress Anna Kendrick has been signed for thriller film titled 'Alice, Darling' in latest development.

The actress will lead the psychological thriller from director Mary Nighy and Lionsgate.

Anna Kendrick plays Alice, who is behaving strangely, keeping secrets about her mercurial boyfriend (Charlie Carrick) and her two best friends (Wunmi Mosaku and Kaniehtiio Horn).

The script is by Alanna Francis and the film is produced by Katie Bird Nolan, Lindsay Tapscott, Christina Piovesan and Noah Segal; and executive produced by Kendrick and Sam Tipper-Hale.

Lionsgate will handle worldwide distribution of the film, except in Canada where it will be handled by Elevation.

Anna Kendrick recently starred in the HBO Max series 'Love Life' and Netflix feature 'Stowaway'.

