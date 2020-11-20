Angelina Jolie to direct British war photographer Don McCullin biopic ‘Unreasonable Behaviour’

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie is set to direct ‘Unreasonable Behaviour’, a biopic on British war photographer Don McCullin, based on his acclaimed autobiography of the same name.

The film will be an account of the celebrated British war photographer’s life, which took him from poverty-stricken, wartime London to some of the world’s most dangerous war zones.

The film is being produced by Tom Hardy and Dean Baker alongside Working Title Films’ Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner. McCullin and Mark George are executive producing.

The screenplay is written by BAFTA-nominated screenwriter Gregory Burke.

On getting on the director’s seatm Angelina Jolie said, “I am humbled to have a chance to bring Don McCullin’s life to film. I was drawn to his unique combination of fearlessness and humanity – his absolute commitment to witnessing the truth of war, and his empathy and respect for those who suffer its consequences. We hope to make a film that is as uncompromising as Don’s photography, about the extraordinary people and events he witnessed, and the rise and fall of a unique era in journalism.”

