Angelina Jolie roped in to play opera singer Maria Callas in Pablo Larrain’s next biopic

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has joined hands with Oscar-nominated director Pablo Larrain for famous opera singer Maria Callas' upcoming biopic. The actress is all set to step into the shoes of the world’s greatest opera singer and bring her story to the fore.

According to reports, the film is being helmed by Pablo Larrain and is titled ‘Maria’. The movie will "tell the tumultuous, beautiful, and tragic story of the world’s greatest opera singer, relived and re-imagined during her final days in 1970s Paris".

The screenplay of the film is penned by Steven Knight who also worked as a writer in ‘Spencer’, ‘Peaky Blinders’, ‘Eastern Promises’ and many more.

For those unaware, Maria Callas was an American-born Greek soprano singer and was quite famous in the 20th century. She was born in Manhattan and received her opera training in Greece when she was 13 and later moved to Italy for her career. Throughout the years, she dealt with near-sightedness that left her nearly blind and multiple scandals in her personal and professional life, Variety reported.

“I take very seriously the responsibility to Maria’s life and legacy. I will give all I can to meet the challenge. Pablo Larrain is a director I have long admired. To be allowed the chance to tell more of Maria’s story with him, and with a script by Steven Knight, is a dream,” said Jolie.

Previously, Pablo helmed two biopics, ‘Spencer’ in 2021 with Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana and ‘Jackie’ with actor Natalie Portman as Kennedy Onassis.

Angelina Jolie, on the other hand recently joined Marvel cinematic universe, as she was seen in the action film ‘Eternals’.