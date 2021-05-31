Amy Schumer calls John Krasinski's marriage to Emily Blunt ‘publicity’, the director responds

'A Quiet Place Part II' is killing at the box office and like many of us, Amy Schumer has watched the movie and gave a rave review of the Emily Blunt starrer drama.

However, the actress made a snide remark on director-actor John Krasinski and wife Emily Blunt's marriage of 11 years. ''I loved every second of @aquietplacemovie even better than the first one which blew me away. Amazing to be in a movie theatre!! 🍿 and although I've said for a long time I think Emily and John have a pretend marriage for publicity. But I still think you should see it this rainy weekend," she wrote.



John Krasinski did not take it lightly and was quick to respond. He said, “Thank you Amy!… for blowing up our whole marriage spot.”



While we will let the couple stay in peace, here's a nod to the film that is doing well at the box office and grossed $48 million over the weekend, the biggest three-day box office. The movie projected to take in $58.5 million for the four-day Memorial Day weekend, as per the reports



The first part of the film had scored big with critics and went on to earn an Academy Award nomination for best sound editing, along with several Critics` Choice nominations. The movie went on to gross USD 340.9 million worldwide on a USD 21 million budget, making it one of the year`s biggest success stories for an original film.