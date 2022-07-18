Amber Rose says she had an intuition about Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s separation

Model Amber Rose, who once dated Kanye West, has claimed that she was not entirely surprised to witness the rapper's divorce from reality TV star Kim Kardashian. Weighing on her ex-boyfriend and Kim’s nearly seven years of marriage, Rose said she saw it coming. Kim and Kanye filed for divorce in February 2021, which came as a big shock for their fans, but it looks like Rose already had an intuition about it.

Rose and rapper Kanye West began dating in 2008 and parted ways in 2010. Rose spoke about the highly-publicised divorce during an appearance on TMZ's ‘It's Tricky with Raquel Harper’ podcast. On being asked about Kim and Kanye’s separation, Rose said, "I don't have any feelings about it."

Further, on being pressed to answer if she saw it coming, the 38-year-old ‘Sister Code’ star responded: "Of course. I mean I always hope for the best, for people to be happy."

"I have my own - I don't want to say ‘feelings’ for him, because that sounds like it's a positive thing for Kanye - I have my own issues and feelings, how I feel about how our relationship was," she explained.

Claiming that she never wished ill on the former superstar couple, Rose added, "I always hope for the best for them. I never had any ill feelings, like ‘I hope they get divorced’ or ‘he's going to get his day.’ I was just happy in my marriage at the time with Wiz (Khalifa), or even after just doing my thing. I never really thought about it much."

Rose was told by the podcast host that she and Kim share the same birthday on October 21, to which Rose replied, saying, "I think you can be similar as far as birthdays, but we grew up completely different."

She explained how she "grew up poor in Philly and had to hustle and struggle and her life was very privileged with money benign out here in L.A., which is cool."

The fallout started to take shape after Kanye belittled Amber in 2015 by saying, "had to take 30 showers before I got with Kim '' after dating Amber. In response to this, the hip-hop star tweeted, "After all these years, I never snitched on u...I'll leave that up to the Kardashians to humiliate u when they're done with u."

When the tweets started resurfacing earlier this year, Amber put out an Instagram story saying, "Man, f*k that old a* tweet" as her attitude towards Kim had changed over the years.

She added, "I never got an apology for his '30 showers' comment but f**k it. I started my Slutwalk and helped millions of women about the world stand up for themselves against slut shaming so something amazing came out of it."

