Amandla Stenberg to lead Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ series

Look who's joining the Star wars universe -- Amandla Stenberg. She will take on the role of lead character in Disney+ upcoming series The Acolyte.

'The Acolyte' is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era, Disney+ described the series upon its announcement in December 2020.

In the real universe of Star Wars, an acolyte can refer to individuals with force abilities who learn from a more experienced Sith Lord.

Currently, Amandla's character details have been kept under the wraps.

The Acolyte is set to begin production in 2022.