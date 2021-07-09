After requesting paparazzi and fans to blur baby Khai’s face from pictures, Gigi Hadid makes a public appearance with her

The supermodel called her plea to media organisations and fan clubs ‘a letter from a Mamma’ and revealed that she wants her daughter to see the world without the ‘stress of the media circus’.



International supermodel and mother to baby girl Khai Hadid Malik, Gigi Hadid, steps out with her daughter In New York City on Tuesday. From the pictures that has been posted by several media houses and fan clubs, Gigi seems to be running some errands around the city.



The ‘Victoria’s secret’ model was seen wearing an orange bell bottom pants and teamed it with a retro graphic t-shirt and completed the look with white platform heels. In terms of accessories, Gigi wore a multi-coloured beaded necklace, a pair of green shades and was seen carrying a yellow baguette bag. Meanwhile, baby Khai—who she had with her longtime on-again-off-again partner and pop star Zayn Malik—was seen comfortably napping in her stroller.

Just recently, Gigi had written a long open letter the media, paparazzi and fan clubs urging them to blur Khai’s face from photographs if her face is caught on camera. She wrote, “On our most recent visits to New York, she has started to want her sun shade lifted up (something she is used to at home) and helps herself to it! She doesn't understand why she's covered in the city, or what I've wanted to protect her from. I also want her to see the most amazing city in the world + the beautiful and diverse people that walk down the streets of NYC ... that is, without the stress of the media circus that comes with parents who are public figure.”



She added, “… I know it's an extra effort - but as a new mom, I just want the best for my baby, as all parents do... and I hope this can continue the conversation to protect minors in the media, even if they come from a public family.” She called it ‘a letter from a Mamma’.