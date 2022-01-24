Actor James Snyder fired from Broadway's ‘Harry Potter And The Cursed Child’ set

Actor James Snyder who played the title character of Broadway’s version of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has been fired. The actor was fired over misconduct allegations levelled against him by co-star Diane Davis.

The misconduct allegations have not been explained in broad details but producers on the show, Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender, and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions commissioned an independent investigation and concluded that there was truth in the allegations.

James Snyder will now not return to the production and his contract has been terminated.

Meanwhile, Diane Davis who plays Harry’s wife, Ginny Potter “has made the personal decision to take a leave of absence,” revealed producers and added, “Out of respect for her privacy – and to maintain the integrity of the investigation – we will make no further comment regarding the matter.”

“We are committed to fostering a safe and inclusive workplace, which is why we have robust workplace policies and procedures in place for all those involved in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. This includes strict prohibitions against harassment in any form, as well as channels through which any employee can report conduct that they believe is inappropriate. We will continue to do all we can to ensure the extremely talented team that brings this production to life feels safe, empowered, and fully supported,” they further said.

James Snyder has previously performed in several Broadway projects including ‘Cry-Baby’, ‘If/Then’, ‘In Transit’. His TV credits include ‘The Good Wife’, ‘Blue Bloods’, and ‘Cold Case’.