Actor Jameela Jamil confirms entering the Marvel Comic Universe with ‘She-Hulk’

After a lot of speculations, Hollywood actress Jameela Jamil, 35, has now confirmed on social media that she has indeed joined the star cast of marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) upcoming TV series ‘She-Hulk’.

“GAH!!! WHAT IS HAPPENING??? Hands down the silliest video I’ve ever made. I’m so excited! 😂 #marvel #mcu #shehulk,” she captioned her Instagram reel that she had posted on Friday.



The text in the video goes as this, “I can't believe I get to say this but... Fighting my way through the MCU, coming to you in 2022! #SheHulk #AnythingIsPossibleKids.”

The video is a combination of her practicing a fight sequence, a photo of her from when she was a baby and the aforementioned text.



Reportedly, the plot of 'She-Hulk' will follow Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslaney), a New York lawyer and cousin of Bruce Banner (the Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo), who attains the super power of strength similar to that of Banner. In the original comics, an emergency blood transfusion from her cousin gave Walters her powers, but unlike Banner, 'She-Hulk' was able to keep her wit and personality in check when she ‘hulked out’.



Earlier reports about her casting suggested that Jameela plays the role of villain Titania, who gains strength and endurance after being taken to an alien planet where Marvel's heroes and villains had been transported to fight it out. Titania ends up becoming the rival of ‘She-Hulk’, suggest reports. No confirmation on this theory has come from the makers’ end yet.



‘She-Hulk’ will release on OTT platform Disney +.