Aaron Paul and wife Lauren expecting baby no. 2

The 'Breaking Bad' actor Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren Parsekian are having another baby!



Lauren announced the good news on Instagram. The couple is already parents to their 3-year-old daughter Story Annabelle.



Lauren shared a photo featuring their daughter, Annabelle, who is holding her mom's growing baby bump.



"We can't wait to meet you baby! We love you so much already. ♥️🐣," Lauren, 34, writes.

Aaron, who wed Lauren in May 2013, also told a magazine about how becoming a parent has changed him, "Fatherhood has definitely changed me," he said.



"Having a child is the closest thing to magic that anyone can have. I see why people rush home to be there when they get home from school. You don't want to miss any of it."