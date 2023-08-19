A League of Their Own cancelled, Abbi Jacobson says 'it’s bullsh*t to blame' the strike for it

Amazon Prime's A League of Their Own has joined the long list of shows that have been impacted by the ongoing actors' and writers' strike. Unfortunately, the show will not be getting its second and final season. In April, the show was renewed for the shortened final season.

However, series co-creator Abbi Jacobson has reacted to the cancellation news and has called out the production after learning that a strike was the reason behind the sudden cancellation.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Abbi wrote, "To blame this cancellation on the strike is bullshit and cowardly. But this post isn’t about all that."

Further praising the hard work of the cast and crew, she added, ''About all the ways this show has been put through the ringer. Not today. This post here is about the special show I was lucky to make with so many incredibly talented artists and actors and writers and crew. A show I’m so proud of. Filled to the brim with stories worth telling. Full of so much heart and soul and value.''

While Amazon has not made any official comment on the strike being the reason for the abrupt cancellation, a source has told Variety that the show was another casualty of Hollywood’s ongoing strikes.

''With Hollywood’s writers and actors still on strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), there was no hope of production beginning on Season 2 any time soon. That would likely mean the second season would not debut before 2025, while Season 1 aired in August 2022,'' per Variety,

The first season of the show had eight episodes, while the second season was set to have only four episodes.

A League of Their Own, which was co-created by Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson, was based on the classic film of the same name.

Directed by Penny Marshall, the web show starred Abbi Jacobson, D’Arcy Carden, Chante Adams, Melanie Field, and others.

The show's official synopsis reads, "the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball. The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the league and outside of it."

The news of A League of Their Own getting scrapped came after it was confirmed that the sci-fi series The Peripheral is getting cancelled due to the strikes.

