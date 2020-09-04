Kanye West barred from appearing on Arizona’s ballot after resident filed suit against him

A day after a resident of Arizona filed a suit to bar Kanye West from running on a ballot from the state, a judge has done just that.

Now, Kanye West has been barred from appearing on the November 3 ballot in Arizona. The ruling by Judge Scott McCoy said that the voter who challenged Kanye West’s bid in Arizona "established that the relative hardships favor him."

Putting the rapper on the ballot would create confusion for voters, his lawyers argued.

The suit accused the rapper of serving as an election spoiler and argued that state law barred him from running as an independent candidate because the rapper is a registered Republican. But Kanye’s lawyers have argued that him being registered Republican in Wyoming was irrelevant to getting on the Arizona ballot.

Meanwhile, Kanye West has already qualified to appear on the ballot in several states, including Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Tennessee and Utah. He didn’t qualify in Ohio, Montana, West Virginia, Wisconsin and other states, though he has filed lawsuits challenging some of those decisions.